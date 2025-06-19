Easlo Menu
Launching today
Your menu for everything
4 followers
What to eat, where to meet, what to cook, or even what to do? We face the paradox of choice in today's world. Easlo Menu brings all your go-to options in one place, filtering out the noise.
Experiments
Hi Product Hunt, I'm excited to share a fun little iOS app I've been working on!
This app started as a way to keep my "dopamine menu" right in my pocket. Then I thought, what if you had a menu for everything?
Deciding what to eat, where to meet, or what to cook doesn't have to be time-consuming or mentally draining. Imagine having a menu of your handpicked favorites, wouldn't that be easier than trying to consider everything in today’s world of too many choices?
Still can't decide? There's a roll-the-dice button to help you pick an item from your menu.
Design your first menu today and reduce decision fatigue for your future self.