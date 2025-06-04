Dule for Google Calendar
Dule is an email based AI scheduling assistant — just CC hey@dule.ai in your emails, and let it coordinate the best time for a meeting and mark calendars based on your working hours and availability! No impersonal scheduling links to copy and send to others.
Hi everyone!
I started building Dule.ai because I got tired of playing calendar ping-pong in my previous job as a VC.
Now it handles all the back and forth for me, and manages my calendar.
It only sees the emails you CC it on, just like a real assistant.
I've been using it for a while, and I figured it’s time to share the beta with everyone!
Would love for the PH community to take it for a spin, and get your feature requests and feedback! 😃
Dule brings a refreshing human touch to scheduling — no links, no friction, just smart coordination right from your inbox. It’s subtle, efficient, and feels like the future of professional communication.
