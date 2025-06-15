Document collection by Superdash
Speed up onboarding with an AI agent on WhatsApp — collect documents, follow up, resolve issues, and securely organize everything in your preferred storage.
Hey, I’m Akhil Thomas. I’ve been around the block with product launches — cheering from the sidelines, shipping quietly in the background, clapping for others. But somehow, I never made it to the “Maker” badge. Until today. After countless launches (and a few launch fails), here I am… officially a Maker on Product Hunt for the very first time.
Over the past two years, our team has focused on tackling use cases where conversion rates have historically remained in the low single digits — often because it's simply not feasible for humans to follow up with hundreds of thousands of customers manually.
We’ve been deploying voice, text, and hybrid AI agents to run multiple experiments in parallel — testing whether intelligent agents, automation, and workflows can significantly improve outcomes.
And we realized we could use this hybrid approach to solve some of the long-standing problems that have created operational chaos across fintech, banks, NBFCs, and consumer companies.
Today, we're launching one such hybrid solution — document collection.
Our document collection agent can:
Request and collect documents from customers
Answer their questions in real time
Check if the submitted documents meet your criteria
Ask for a re-upload if needed — and explain why
Follow up via call or WhatsApp if a customer becomes inactive
We’d love to hear your thoughts on document collection and what other use cases you think a hybrid approach could solve
Please leave your comments below.
Document collection by Superdash
@muhammed_ibrahim2 Thanks for sharing. This is exactly the kind of problem we’re aiming to solve. In high-volume environments like service centers, documents often get misplaced or follow-ups are missed—leading to frustrating delays like the one you're facing.
Our product helps automate and streamline the entire document collection and follow-up process, ensuring nothing slips through the cracks. Really appreciate your support—your experience reinforces why we built this in the first place. 🙌