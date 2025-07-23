Doco is an AI writing assistant built natively into Microsoft Word. It combines the power of Grammarly, Cursor, and Co-Pilot—optimized for structured document workflows. Reference any file, create custom projects and workflows - all without leaving Word.
Doco
Hi Product Hunt!
I’m Jim, one of the creators of Doco, an AI‑native assistant that lives inside Microsoft Word.
🚨 The pain we kept hitting
After years in corporate and consulting roles, we noticed most professional writing still lives in Word, yet AI had no seamless way in. We found ourselves copy‑pasting between ChatGPT and Word, losing context, wrecking formatting, with no easy way to reference past work or company documents. We built Doco to solve that!
🛠️ What Doco does
@ reference any document – Type @ plus a file or folder name and Doco will pull context or snippets from that exact document.
Reusable Workflows – Customizable and adaptive workflows allows you to automate common document tasks in seconds.
Native Word insertion – Headers, tables, citations all keep your writing styles intact.
Any model, one place – Swap between the latest models from OpenAI, Anthropic, or your in‑house LLM without leaving Word.
🎯 Who finds it useful today
Proposal & sales teams → craft deals and pre‑sales documents in one click
Legal professionals → draft contracts and agreements in minutes
Academics & researchers → build papers and literature reviews faster
Power writers → zero copy‑paste, endless prompt libraries
✨ Why it’s different
Lives where you already write (Word, not another web editor)
Verifiable sources kill hallucination anxiety
Enterprise‑ready: SOC‑2 Type II, FedRAMP infra, no training on your data
We’re shipping fast— more integration, multi‑doc fetching, and collaboration features are next. Doco is free to try (no CC required). Would love your feedback and feature wishes!
Thank you for hunting and upvoting ❤️
— Jim & the Doco crew
