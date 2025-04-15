Subscribe
Deeptrue

Real-Time AI Copilot for Global Meetings

In global business, speaking a second language can be intimidating or even impossible. Deeptrue is more than just an interpreter; it acts as your real-time communication copilot. It translates your speech or typed text, suggests what to say next based on the conversation, and helps you stay engaged in meetings whether you’re using it privately or with other platforms.

