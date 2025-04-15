In global business, speaking a second language can be intimidating or even impossible. Deeptrue is more than just an interpreter; it acts as your real-time communication copilot. It translates your speech or typed text, suggests what to say next based on the conversation, and helps you stay engaged in meetings whether you’re using it privately or with other platforms.
Deeptrue
How does AI translation handle tone, emotion, and body language in conversations?
Deeptrue
@vouchy Great question, Van!
Deeptrue works through audio, so it focuses on how things are said — not on body language. But you can guide the AI by setting your preferred tone, style, or level of formality. It also keeps track of the conversation, so the smart reply feature can suggest what to say next in a way that feels natural and in sync with the flow.