Corner Time is a macOS native-like clock that stays visible when you enter fullscreen mode or hide the menu bar.
Corner Time
Hey Mac users in the community,
Ever wished you could check the time effortlessly while in fullscreen mode or when the menu bar is hidden?
Corner Time was created to solve this! It's a simple solution designed for digital minimalists who love a clean desktop or hide the menu bar to stay focused. It’s especially perfect for MacBooks with a notch, since it won’t block any app windows.
You can also:
Customize the date/time format
Pick your preferred font style
Choose which displays show the clock
Display the date according to your system's language
Looking forward to hearing your thoughts :)
Learn more at cornertime.app
Available now on the Mac App Store
Go behind the scenes at apptisan.substack.com/p/corner-time
BestPage.ai
Ngl, I ALWAYS lose track of time in fullscreen—this is genius. Realy smart fix for a tiny but super annoying macOS thing. Makers, you get me!
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai
Thanks, Joey! The feedback means a lot. Hope you enjoy it!
Corner Time
BestPage.ai
Corner Time
