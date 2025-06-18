coob.app
Launching today
Create & launch full-featured online courses inside Telegram
Coob.app is a lightweight but powerful LMS fully integrated with Telegram. With no external logins or web dashboards, educators can build, launch, and sell their courses in a familiar messenger interface.
Hi Product Hunt 👋
We built coob.app to simplify course creation — by moving it where users already spend time: Telegram.
This is our relaunch with tons of new stuff:
- The courses are published on your bots
- You can add paid learning steps and accept payments — all within your bot
- Individual assignments that require a mandatory response and teacher review
- More components: Flashcards, paint, code executor and more ...
- AI-generated courses (beta)
Plugins makes us special :)
Plugins are small extensions written in JS/HTML that let you add unique tools — like flashcards, code editors, drawing tools, quizzes, assignment review flows — right into your course interface. They run using our Plugin API, can call external APIs, update on‑the‑fly without re‑review, and are shareable in the marketplace
Real Course Examples:
https://t.me/ton_telegram_course_bot - A course on TON
https://t.me/golang_interview_course_bot - Golang interview tasks
https://t.me/days_it_bot - Into the world of IT in 20 days
Would love your feedback, ideas, and support 💬
Happy to answer any questions!