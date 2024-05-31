Compot
Design & Develop SwiftUI Apps Faster
Compot is a growing library of crafted SwiftUI components and templates you can copy and use in your projects. Save time and effort with design and development. Quickly find and use the components and templates for your next SwiftUI app.
SwiftUI components + AI coding assistant
Build iOS apps faster. Browse 100+ SwiftUI components and templates to copy, tweak, and paste into Xcode. Generate SwiftUI from text or images, and get AI help to explain, debug, or extend code. No dependencies—just clean, reusable Swift.
Hey Product Hunt! I built Compot to help iOS devs ship apps faster. Less snippet hunting, more building. It’s 100+ paste‑ready SwiftUI components and templates, a built‑in code generator/editor, and a SwiftUI‑savvy AI assistant—all in one place.
What you can do today:
Browse 100+ crafted SwiftUI components and templates (buttons, lists, paywalls, and more)
Copy/paste clean, dependency‑free Swift code straight into Xcode
Generate SwiftUI from an image or natural‑language description
Ask the AI assistant to explain, debug, refactor, or extend your code
Organize your templates and components with Collections
Discover curated resources for iOS devs
I’d love your feedback: which components, templates, or AI capabilities should I add next? Onboarding flows, settings screens, charts, auth, animations? Tell me and I’ll prioritize.
Perk for the PH community: redeem promo code PRODUCTHUNT on the App Store → https://apps.apple.com/redeem?ctx=offercodes&id=6471916279&code=PRODUCTHUNT
Try it here: https://www.compotui.com