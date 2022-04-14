Coefficient.io
🚀 MCP for Google Sheets is here.
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Navneet here, Co-founder & CEO at Coefficient (but today I’m just your spreadsheet’s new operator console).
We were inspired by how MCP became the command center for managing AI models and data sources. And we thought—why not bring that level of control to Google Sheets?
So we built it.
Meet native Salesforce & HubSpot formulas for Google Sheets:
Your spreadsheet becomes the command line. The control panel. The MCP.
No connectors. No exports. Just formulas like:
📞 Pass a list of emails to a rep for dials:
=hubspot_lookup("contacts", "Email", A3:A25, "First Name, Last Name, Phone")
💰 Pull Closed Won deals over $10k:
=salesforce_report_search("All Opportunities", "Amount, Stage", "Stage = Closed Won AND Amount > 10000")
📋 Lookup the stage of a specific deal:
=salesforce_report_lookup("All Opportunities", "Opportunity Name", "Acme Inc", "Stage")
🏢 Get company intel before outreach:
=hubspot_lookup("companies", "Domain", "acme.com", "Name, Industry")
These formulas plug directly into your CRM reports, objects, and filters.
Want the playbook? Grab it here.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1u8wysTVoKf0tQFMbjso_FOCCpiFNBfNbdg5L4BsdD3w/template/preview
There’s no code. No setup. Just control.
⚙️ It’s the MCP for Google Sheets.
Try it out. Push it hard. Tell us what formula you want next.
Here all day to answer questions 🙌
— Navneet
This completely changes my workflow - in a really good way. Big fan of the ability to interact directly with HubSpot from a CELL in my Sheet. Answering q's on the fly is super easy.
@hannah_recker91 we're so thrilled it's now available for all of our users! Thanks for the shoutout!
Amazing launch!! 🚀
The ease of use is incredible, just a few keystrokes and we have all the data in the format we need. Never before has it been so easy to query Salesforce or HubSpot directly inside Google Sheets.
Love the clean user experience without any complicated UI, and the fact that it sits natively inside Sheets makes it seamless!
@harish_reddy_harish_ native is certainly the keyword here. For us, we're all about meeting our users where they are. There isn't any place operators are more than in a spreadsheet cell!