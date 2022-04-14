Subscribe
Sign in

Coefficient.io

Sync Google Sheets with your SaaS systems & DBs in seconds

4.921 reviews

993 followers

Visit website
SpreadsheetsAutomation toolsDatabases and backend frameworks

Coefficient is the data connector for Google Sheets 🐝 Connect & sync from systems like Salesforce, MySQL and more in 2 clicks 🚀 Automate sheets with always-live data. Goodbye copy-paste 💡 Monitor cells and Trigger Slack/Email alerts on custom criteria

© 2025 Product Hunt