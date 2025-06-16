Chord - AI Group Chats
Launching today
Chat with your team and LLMs in the same chat
110 followers
Chord is multiplayer mode for LLM chats. Chat with both teammates and leading AI models in a single chat, shared context + history included. No more copy/pasting ChatGPT links - just create a chat, invite your friends/coworkers, and chat with one or more LLMs.
Chord - AI Group Chats
hey all,
i've been hacking on this idea with a friend as we've been using chatgpt and other AI tools in our day-to-day work and find ourselves copy/pasting to each other frequently, and it's frustrating that these tools are read-only when sharing.
it's been pretty fun to build and use, so we wanted to see if anyone else would find it useful.
lots of ideas on how we could improve this, any questions/thoughts/feedback highly appreciated!
minimalist phone: creating folders
It reminds me a little bit of @Tanka . What is the differentiator in Chord?
Chord - AI Group Chats
@busmark_w_nika hadn't seen this but looks interesting! We wanted to build a group chat experience specifically (less general workplace/collaboration tools) that focused on realtime chat with coworkers and LLMs.
Chord - AI Group Chats
@theanimeshs thanks! would love any feedback