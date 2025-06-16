Chord is multiplayer mode for LLM chats. Chat with both teammates and leading AI models in a single chat, shared context + history included. No more copy/pasting ChatGPT links - just create a chat, invite your friends/coworkers, and chat with one or more LLMs.
Add AI to your groupchats
The only way to chat with AI and friends together by adding AI bots right into your groupchats. AI adds super powers to your groupchats, from helping choose a restaurant to eat at, to settling debates, or just roasting your friends.
Hey everyone - a couple weeks ago we launched the first product to have multiplayer LLM chats, letting you talk to both your friends/coworkers, ChatGPT, and Claude in the same thread.
We had a ton of people using it for more personal use-cases, like with their friends and spouses, so we decided to build a mobile app to use as a messaging app with your friends. You can tag @chatgpt or @claude and they'll respond with full context on your groupchat. You can use it to settle debates, roast your friends, decide where to eat, or anything else you can think of.
It's available in testflight now - request access and we'll onboard you! https://www.chord.chat/app
Love the idea! Can I essentially make a group (on any social media would be cool, whether it's Messenger or WhatsApp or whatever) and discuss projects with like a few agents? Like for example coder agent from ChatGPT and designer agent from Claude?
BestPage.ai
No more endless copy/paste from ChatGPT? That’s genius, fr. Group chats with AIs and teammates is going to save me SO much time—this is realy cool!