Chord - AI Group Chats

Chat with your team and LLMs in the same chat

139 followers

Visit website

Chord is multiplayer mode for LLM chats. Chat with both teammates and leading AI models in a single chat, shared context + history included. No more copy/pasting ChatGPT links - just create a chat, invite your friends/coworkers, and chat with one or more LLMs.

© 2025 Product Hunt