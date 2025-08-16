Launching today
ChatGPT Query Gold
Find high buy intent search queries for ChatGPT
9 followers
Query Gold lets you find high buy intent search queries for ChatGPT that you can use for content marketing and SEO.
findable.
When you're a content marketer nowadays it really helps to understand search intent and how your potential users and customers are searching.
What are they asking ChatGPT, what are they searching for on Google and Youtube?
If you know high buy intent search queries with real search volume you can check what kind of content already exists and start creating your own.
That's why we built ⭐️ Query Gold.
Query Gold lets you enter a domain of a brand (e.g. your own, a competitor, a client, …) and get lists of branded and unbranded search queries.
Branded like "Brand + product"
Unbranded like "best product for x"
But also longer tail search queries like "best product for x that also can do y".
Sign in is free and only takes a few seconds to get a query list.
Happy digging and have a great weekend!