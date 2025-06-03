ChatBetter
Launching today
Get access to all LLMs + choose the best ones automatically!
7 followers
Get access to models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and others — all in one place. Automatically pick the best models for each task, see them side-by-side to compare, and merge them into a comprehensive answer.
ChatBetter
Hey Product Hunt! I'm Noah, co-founder of Unsupervised and one of the makers behind ChatBetter.
We think people should be using more LLMs: If you want to get the best results out of AI, you can't use just ChatGPT. We found that using the right model for the task at hand had a pretty big impact on output — models have more differences than most people think and they each excel at different tasks. We made ChatBetter initially for internal use for this reason, but are launching it to the world because we realized how needed it was!
We're building ChatBetter to make it really easy to use more models than what ChatGPT gives you (and get more right answers because of it).
Here's how:
We give you access to all of the major AI models (Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, etc) from a single interface
ChatBetter predicts the best models and the right reasoning level to use on every request
Compare the top 2-3 responses side-by-side from different makers on every query
Merge the responses into a comprehensive answer
It does more as well : you can organize chats by project/client with folders, use searchable history, manage one context window across different models, use memories, edit the information in the context windows during the conversation, all sorts of stuff.
For Teams: ChatBetter is ready out of the box with features including custom branding, SSO integration (Okta, Rippling, Microsoft), company context personalization, and robust privacy and security controls (MFA, IP restrictions, audit logs) + more!
If you're willing to give it a try, I'd love to hear what you were able to do with it! noah@unsupervised.com.
Try ChatBetter for free! www.chatbetter.com
You can choose between free and Pro ($20/month) plans.
Raycast
@noah_horton appreciate the value of getting "multiple opinions" from the different LLMs! I'm often left wondering which I should use, and occasionally will run the same prompt multiple times. This is so much easier!
Do you think this comparison is a good idea for all prompts — or only certain high value or complex prompts?
50+ Contract Templates by Clientjoy
All the best for the launch @noah_horton & team!