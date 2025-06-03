Chat4Data
Best AI-based web scraper plugin for Chrome. Chat4Data allows you to extract web data with natural language at any webpage you want.
Hey PH community 👋,
I'm Silas Morgan, co-founder of Chat4Data. We're thrilled to launch Chat4Data today—an AI-powered web scraping Chrome extension that makes extracting web data as easy as chatting with a friend.
Think of it as "ChatGPT for web scraping"—just describe the data you want from any website, and instantly receive it as a clean, ready-to-use Excel file. No coding required, no hassle.
🛠️Why we built Chat4Data:
As someone who's spent significant time in the web scraping industry, I've personally felt the pain of traditional tools—complicated setups, fragile scripts, and endless XPath/CSS frustrations.
But Chat4Data isn't just a reaction to these outdated scraping methods—it's a vision for what's next. We see a clear shift toward natural language as the primary way we interact with technology: intuitive, fast, and here to stay.
That's why we believe the future of web data extraction won't depend on coding skills or clunky interfaces, but on simple, conversational interactions.
Chat4Data embodies this future—an AI-powered tool that lets anyone extract structured web data by simply chatting naturally with websites.
✨Key highlights:
⦁ Chat-first workflow: Simply describe your data needs in plain language step by step and let AI handle the rest
⦁ Complete data capture: Automatically handles pagination and infinite scroll to get complete website data
⦁ Universal compatibility: Works seamlessly on any listing website and data type
⦁ Smart & economical: Generates efficient scraping code once, saving you time and money.
Currently, Chat4Data is in its early stages and only supports list data scraping, but our team is actively working to expand its capabilities.
We'll be rolling out even more powerful features soon to make your data extraction experience smoother and more versatile. Stay tuned!
We'd love for you to give Chat4Data a try and share your feedback. We're here all day to answer questions and hear your suggestions!
Thanks for your support! 🚀
@muhammad_11 Congrats on launching Chat4Data! Making web scraping as easy as chatting is a huge win for both tech-savvy users and beginners. Super handy tool for anyone working with data on the fly.
Chat4Data
@supa_l Hi Supa! Thanks for your support! We are still in early stages and we hope you can have a great scraping journey with us!
Huge kudos to the team for building Chat4Data! 🎉
I’ve been using the Chrome extension in my daily workflow—it makes data extraction incredibly easy and seamless. Super helpful tool for anyone working with data regularly. Love it!
Chat4Data
@zhitao_yan Thanks for your attention Tony! We are working on more details. If you meet any problems while using Chat4Data, we are always by your side!