Launched on August 30th, 2024
ChartDB
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
Guy and I built ChartDB because working with database schemas has always been… well, painful.
We wanted a tool that could take a single query and instantly turn it into a beautiful, editable ER diagram - no DB connection needed, no manual mapping, and no clunky UI.
Since our first launch, we’ve listened closely to the feedback from thousands of developers and shipped ChartDB v2 with:
• Real-time collaboration for teams
• AI Assistant - Like vibe-coding, but for databases
• Save custom views of your database diagrams and embed anywhere
• Larger diagrams & better performance for huge schemas
• More import/export sources (PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, SQLite, ClickHouse, and more)
• Open-source core so you can self-host or extend it
What we’re most proud of is seeing developers use ChartDB to onboard teammates faster, document architectures, and plan schema changes without drowning in SQL scripts.
We’d love to hear your feedback, feature requests, or even crazy ideas - we’re building this with the community.
💡 Try it out: chartdb.io
📖 Star us on GitHub: https://github.com/chartdb/chartdb
