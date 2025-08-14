Launching today
CarbonRunner
Greenest way to run GitHub Actions for 90% less emissions
22 followers
Greenest way to run GitHub Actions for 90% less emissions
22 followers
Shifting compute like AI training, CI/CD pipelines to data centers in the lowest-carbon regions. Running across multiple clouds (AWS, Azure and GCP), we use live grid data to shift workloads where emissions are lowest and cheapest
CarbonRunner
Agnes AI
Love how CarbonRunner auto-picks the greenest cloud regions for GitHub Actions—fr, that’s next-level smart for both the planet AND budgets. Super clever idea, team!