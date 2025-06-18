BUNDL AI
Launching today
Let AI Shop for you across multiple stores
One checkout. One payment. One trusted experience. Each e-commerce site requires at minimum 4 pages, 2 forms, 10 clicks to checkout from ONE store. We at Bundl solve this problem with our Universal Browser Cart: Unlimited Stores → 1-click Checkout
I'm super excited to share this product with everyone. We at BUNDL wanted to change the way people shop.
Everyone is familiar with the `Last Mile Delivery` pain point that's spawned companies like Uber, DoorDash, Postmates.
We at Bundl think there's a bigger pain point no one ever talks about - The Last Mile Checkout Problem.
Each e-commerce site requires at minimum 4 pages, 2 forms, 10 clicks to checkout from ONE store.
Now compound that pain point 1000s of times you checkout form new & unfamiliar sites!
Our Bundl AI Universal Cart Extension solves all of that for you!
Just add any product from any site to our Universal Cart and perform 1-click checkout with your saved address & payment info. On successful payment, our AI agent get's to work.
It goes on the individual sites and does the checkout for you.
Not only that, it'll:
1. Add discount codes and offers from our large database of scraped data
2. It'll track your orders all in one place and help you with Customer service, Cancellations & Returns
We think Shopping with BUNDL will be the new way people purchase products and would love all of ya'll to try it our give us your feedback!
Looking forward to hearing from everyone.
Krish Shetty
Founder & CTO
Bundl.ai