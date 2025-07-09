5 followers
A new accessible approach to build artifact and release management for software teams. For mobile and desktop apps, games, XR, or embedded - never lose a build again, distribute to testers, steer through QA and sign-off, and manage your rollouts.
What do you think? …
recently stumbled upon buildstash.com and fell in love with the value prop and the level of the craft the team puts into into building this dev-first product. In my opinion, it's definitely among the most beautifully crafted products for developers.
S/O to their makers @r0bbie @1xpng — Keep up the great work, and looking forward to what's next
