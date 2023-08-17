An open-source, ultra-minimal community where anyone can write anything. It’s ad-free, respects your privacy, and lets you write without distractions. Developer? We’ve got an API. Blogger? Bet. Need a notes app? It can be that—or anything you want it to be. It’s your tiny digital garden on the internet. Because writing shouldn’t feel like a chore. It should feel loved. <3
JusticeRest
One of the most interesting landing pages I have seen. :)
Suggestion for onboarding. As soon as I log in with the email, there is a page: Dashboard vs. Log out – personally I would exclude this page and directly lead users to the dashboard (where they can log out) :)
+ I would add something like a more "visible" + (plus button) for creating some note/content. I had a hard time figuring out how to contribute.
Agnes AI
No ads, no feeds, just pure writing? That’s genius, tbh. Sometimes you just need a quiet spot online for your brain dumps—love what you’ve built here fr!