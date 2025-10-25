Launching today
The Open Source Agentic Browser - Privacy-First & AI-Powered

BrowserOS is the open-source agentic browser that runs AI agents locally on your computer. Privacy-first Chrome / ChatGPT Atlas / Perplexity Comet - alternative with AI superpowers. Use it with your local LLM models or any LLM-Provider API (Gemini, Claude...)
Hey Product Hunt! 🚀 I'm absolutely thrilled to hunt BrowserOS today. This isn't just another browser (like what we sae lately with ChatGPT Atlas or Perplexity Comet) with an AI chatbot stapled on. but it’s a fundamental rethinking of what a browser should be in the age of AI. We've all been talking about "agents," but BrowserOS is one of the first projects I've seen that truly delivers on the promise in a practical, powerful way. It’s an open-source, agentic browser that lets you automate any task like scraping sites, filling forms, conducting research and that just by describing it in natural language. And as you know me and my hunts here on Producthunt, what really sold me is the privacy through local-first AI. BrowserOS is built to run models locally on your machine (using Ollama, etc.). It means your company data, your browsing history, and your personal information never leave your PC. You get all the power of AI automation without the privacy trade-off. And if you don't have LLMs running locally? No problem. It's designed for choice. You can plug in your own API keys for any model you want—Gemini, Claude, Grok, GPT-4/5, you name it. You are always in control. It's already backed by a huge community with over 5,000 GitHub stars and it’s easy to see why. This feels like the future of browsing: an active, private assistant that works for you, not for an ad company. Check it out and drop some comments and reviews. Tell me what you think.
