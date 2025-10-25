Launching today
BrowserOS
The Open Source Agentic Browser - Privacy-First & AI-Powered
The Open Source Agentic Browser - Privacy-First & AI-Powered
BrowserOS is the open-source agentic browser that runs AI agents locally on your computer. Privacy-first Chrome / ChatGPT Atlas / Perplexity Comet - alternative with AI superpowers. Use it with your local LLM models or any LLM-Provider API (Gemini, Claude...)
Free
Launch tags:Productivity•Open Source•Privacy
