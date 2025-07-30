26 followers
Browserfly is an AI agent that lives in your browser. You give it a task and it will interact with the browser just like a human. No virtual machine, not another browser.
What do you think? …
CodeSpeedy
@randyloop Super cool that it can interact with the DOM! Can I ask the agent to remove annoying ads or overlays? 😛
@randyloop Well, there goes my next side project idea :p. Seriously though, this looks fantastic and is exactly what I had in mind for a lightweight browser agent. You guys nailed it .
CodeSpeedy
