BlipCut is an AI-powered video localization platform that helps creators, educators, and businesses reach global audiences. With advanced AI and a simple interface, it enables fast, high-quality multilingual video creation—offering video/audio translation in 130+ languages, subtitle translation, AI voice cloning with 1500+ voices, lip-sync, batch processing, and transcription. Watch the demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzPhtWFHYH8&t=14s
BlipCut AI Video Translator
This is cool. I know that YouTube is preparing dubbed versions of videos to make content more available to a broader audience, but your tool offers customisation. + 130 lang (that's better than capcut)
Agnes AI
Lip sync with voice cloning for 130+ languages? That’s wild—no more awkward dubs, just smooth translations. This is crazy useful for creators like me, tbh. Nice work team!