Deep code research, straight from Slack or your browser
Blink is your AI coding partner for Slack, and soon, your browser. Investigate repos, draft pull requests, run tests in ephemeral environments, and chat through complex codebases. Join the waitlist to be first to try Blink’s new in-browser experience.
We built Blink because we were tired of agents that felt like chores...tools you had to adapt to instead of ones you’d actually want to work alongside for 10+ hours a day.
Many of us greet Blink with a friendly GM in #chat-with-blink each morning, as if we were passing a peer in the virtual hallway (really).
Blink’s different. It understands your code, respects your time, but isn’t above roasting a teammate’s cursed PR. We believe agents should feel like something you want to coexist with, not something you’re stuck with.
Ngl, having an agent that just gets your code and actually fits into Slack is genius—no more tool overload, just straight-up help where you already live. Realy love this!