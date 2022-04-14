Behold

The clever little wildlife camera

Behold is a clever little camera that helps you see, track, and share your local wildlife
the clever little wildlife camera
Behold Cam-1 is a clever little camera for seeing and sharing your backyard wildlife.
Pete Lacey
Whew, here we go again. When I launched Behold cam on Producthunt for the _first_ time a few years back – it was just an idea, a side project. A vague hope that some others might be interested in a new type of camera for observing wildlife. Fast forward to now... and we've started manufacturing. I quit my day job over a year ago and have been full-time focussed on building Behold Cam-1 – the best wildlife camera we could possibly dream up. So it's great to come back here to where a lot of it started. Those handful of people that signed up at the time showed me that there was an interest in a new type of nature tech.
Cruise Chen

Cool this is exactly what I need—I’m always wondering what sneaks through my backyard at night! Love that it makes sharing wildlife moments so easy. Any plans for night vision?

Pete Lacey
@cruise_chen Thanks! Yes – Behold Cam-1 can record 24/7, even in complete darkness. I think those are the most surprising moments for us... quite a lot happens at 3am!

Vicky Wang

Wow, such a cool idea and a really unique product. I love wildlife—if I had a big backyard, I’d definitely want to try it out!