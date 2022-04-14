Beeper is fast. A single app to chat on iMessage, WhatsApp, and 13 other networks. You can search, prioritize, and mute messages. And with a unified inbox, you’ll never miss a message again.
Launched on December 5th, 2023
Launched on October 13th, 2021
Beeper's back! 📟
Still, free but with a pretty significant business model!
Also new in Automattic's first release:
Even stronger app security and privacy. In keeping with our commitment to privacy, the new Beeper includes a major upgrade to security. Users now have the option to run the connections entirely on their device without Beeper Cloud. This means end-to-end encryption is now preserved.
With Beeper Plus, we’re giving users more tools to communicate how they want, when they want, and with whomever they want. New premium features include:
Send Later. Schedule a message to go out at a time that makes sense—not just when the idea pops up.
Reminders. For when you’re too busy to respond to a chat or want to follow up later.
Incognito Mode. Preview messages and respond at your own pace, without making the other person feel like they’ve been left on read.
Multiple Accounts. Manage messages for multiple accounts per network.
AI Voice Note Transcriptions. We all have a friend who loves to send long voice notes instead of messages. With transcriptions, you’re no longer stuck listening.
Custom Icons. Apps should be customizable, down to the icon.
Beeper Plus Plus has the same features as Beeper Plus, but with unlimited accounts and Priority Support.
Beeper is still free for all users, with bonus features available for paid subscribers.