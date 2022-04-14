I like how this app resurrects the missing battery remaining time in a compact and visually clean way. The color mode really helps me quickly judge battery levels. Checking battery health on demand is a handy feature. However, I wonder about the reliability of the remaining time calculation—does it account for sudden changes in usage? Sometimes the estimate feels off when I start heavy tasks. Hopefully, future updates can make the time display smarter and more adaptive to real-world power consumption patterns.

