BashNota is an offline-first notebook that combines Notion-like editing with Jupyter code execution capabilities. A open-source second brain cracked on Code and AI.
Whoa, an offline Notion that runs code? That’s a dream for anyone juggling notes and code snippets on planes or with spotty WiFi—does it support Python right out of the box?
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai all you need is a jupyter server running in the background,i could add support to pyscript if you need it,but if you use a jupyter server you can basicly run any programming language you want, python, js, matlab, php (god forbid)
