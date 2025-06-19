AroCrypt is a powerful tool that encrypts your files using AES and hides them inside images with steganography. No fluff, no setup, just secure and invisible file protection. Cross-platform, open source, and built for total privacy.
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
I’m AroCodes, a full-stack dev and privacy enthusiast — and I built AroCrypt because I was tired of bloated tools that either encrypt files or hide them... but never both.
🔐 AroCrypt lets you:
Encrypt files using AES-256
Hide those encrypted files inside PNG images using steganography
Do it all locally, fast, and with no weird setup or dependencies
It’s cross-platform, open-source, and built for people who actually care about keeping their data private — or just want to send a file that literally looks like an image.
Would love your feedback, suggestions, or bug reports. AMA!
Thanks for checking it out!