Anvil
Launching today
Monitor and optimize brand presence across AI platforms
Anvil helps you monitor how your brand appears across AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. Track visibility trends, compare mentions against competitors, and uncover opportunities to improve your presence in AI-generated search results.
We built Anvil because traditional SEO no longer covers how brands are discovered in AI search. As more people rely on ChatGPT and other LLMs to find products and services, companies need a way to measure and improve their presence in these new channels.
What makes Anvil unique is that it goes beyond visibility tracking, it’s also a research platform. You can:
✅ Identify high-value topics where your competitors are showing up but you aren’t
✅ Tie those topics to estimated LLM search volume and opportunity score, so you know what to focus on
✅ Get actionable recommendations on how to improve your visibility, from content ideas to structured data and citation strategies
We’re proud to be one of the first tools making GEO both measurable and actionable. Excited to hear your thoughts and feedback! Happy to answer any questions here.
Airweave
this is an interesting direction for the future of ads. how does anvil enable me to steer and improve my brand's visibility across GenAI platforms?