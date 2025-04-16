Alter
Alter is the Mac AI assistant that lets you get stuff done fast. Just talk naturally to extract insights from YouTube videos, draft perfect emails, or turn messy meetings into clear action items. It understands what's on your screen and works across your apps, bringing intelligence to your entire day.
Your on-device meeting genius
Alter for Meetings
Alter turns meetings into clear action—without a bot. It auto starts/stops recording for online meetings, transcribes and labels speakers locally for speed and privacy, then lets you chat using local models or cloud models for extra intelligence.
🚀 Hey Product Hunt! We're back with our new meeting transcription feature.
We've integrated Parakeet for local processing of your recordings, and honestly, we're pretty excited about how it turned out.
Here's what we built:
✨ Cloud-level accuracy, but everything stays local – We're talking the same precision you'd get from online services, including speaker identification, but it all happens on your Mac.
⚡ Fast as hell – 1 hour of audio gets processed in 30 seconds on an M2 Pro 16GB. No meeting bots, no calendar setup, it just works when you start talking.
🔒 No limits – Record as many meetings as you want, however long they are. Your conversations stay yours.
💰 $29/year – That's it. No per-meeting charges, no usage caps.
Big shoutout to our partner Argmax who made this level of performance possible with their Pro SDK. Took the whole team to get here, but we're stoked with the results.
Alter still does everything it did before (understanding your screen, helping with tasks), but now it remembers your meetings too.
Ready to never forget what was said in that important call without worrying about privacy issues?
PS: We're giving away 50 free one-year Local+ subscriptions—first come, first served!