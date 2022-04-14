Albato Embedded is a white-label iPaaS that lets you embed 800+ integrations natively into your SaaS. It allows users to have a seamless experience connecting apps without leaving the platform or creating third-party accounts. Albato handles everything behind the scenes—from development and hosting to ongoing maintenance and support—so your team stays focused on your core product. You get faster time to market, improved user satisfaction, and higher retention, boosting your SaaS’s bottom line.