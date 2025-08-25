Launching today
AIBI Pocket
Your pocket-sized AI pet companion
21 followers
Meet AIBI Pocket, a tiny AI companion that fits in your hand or attaches to your shirt. It recognizes you, chats with ChatGPT, rotates like a gimbal, shows weather with fun animations, provides reminders, and even plays with other AIBIs.
Robots•Photography•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Agnes AI
Whoa, a pocket-sized AI pet that actually remembers you? That’s wild—I always forget my meds, so those gentle reminders would be a game-changer for me. How did you get it so compact?