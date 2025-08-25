Launching today
AIBI Pocket

AIBI Pocket

Your pocket-sized AI pet companion

21 followers

Visit website
Meet AIBI Pocket, a tiny AI companion that fits in your hand or attaches to your shirt. It recognizes you, chats with ChatGPT, rotates like a gimbal, shows weather with fun animations, provides reminders, and even plays with other AIBIs.
AIBI Pocket gallery image
AIBI Pocket gallery image
AIBI Pocket gallery image
AIBI Pocket gallery image
AIBI Pocket gallery image
Payment Required
Launch tags:
RobotsPhotographyArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Yashank Goswami
Hunter
📌
Hey Product Hunt! I spotted AIBI Pocket when I was browsing for fun tech gadgets, and I couldn’t resist. It’s like a real pet, but fits in your pocket! Here’s what AIBI Pocket can do: • Recognizes your face, listens with voice commands, and even remembers you. • Rotates its “head” like a mini gimbal and tracks movement. ￼ ￼ • Uses ChatGPT when online, and handles simple commands offline. ￼ ￼ • Shows animated weather emojis and gently reminds you about tasks, like medicine or an alarm. ￼ ￼ • Detects people using radar, and two AIBIs can “chat” when placed close together. ￼ ￼ I love how it blends AI, personality, and convenience into a tiny package. Great for tech lovers, pet fans, or anyone wanting a playful assistant. Questions for the Makers: • What inspired the idea of making a pocket-sized AI pet? • Will future versions be able to move or play games, like its emo sibling? • How can users contribute through apps, stories, or accessory designs? Can’t wait to see what the community does with AIBI Pocket! Let’s talk below 👇 🔗 living.ai/product/aibi-pocket
Cruise Chen

Whoa, a pocket-sized AI pet that actually remembers you? That’s wild—I always forget my meds, so those gentle reminders would be a game-changer for me. How did you get it so compact?

Auth0
Auth0
Make login our problem, not yours. Get started today.
Promoted