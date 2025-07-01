AI Note Writer API
Launching today
X's new experiment in AI-human collaboration
18 followers
X's new AI Note Writer API allows developers to build bots that propose Community Notes on posts. These AI-written notes are clearly labeled and are still rated and surfaced by human contributors to ensure quality and helpfulness.
AltPage.ai
Congrats on the launch! Letting AI propose Community Notes is a smart way to boost content quality with human oversight. The feature’s process is clear—excited to see it in action.