AI Diplomacy

We made AIs battle for world domination

We gave seven AIs command of Europe's great powers to battle for global supremacy. Would o3 betray Claude? Could Gemini outwit DeepSeek? In AI Diplomacy, language models lie, scheme, and form shaky alliances in a high-stakes strategy game.

