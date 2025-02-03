ADAY
Share your plans and memories in one place.
114 followers
ADAY is a calendar app that connects your plans, photos, and the people you spend time with. Add a plan, and your photos from that day are automatically linked. You can share events and photos with others, search by who you met, and even customize titles and emojis in shared plans. ADAY is simple, ad-free, and designed for easy reflection — now with photo sharing, participant search, and more in ADAY 3. Available in 🇯🇵 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 🇰🇷 🇩🇰.
No way—finally, an app that actually puts plans and memories together! I always forget where we went last weekend. Does ADAY let you tag friends in those memories too?
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai Thanks! That’s exactly what ADAY is for those moments.
Yes, you can totally tie memories to friends by inviting their account as a member of the plan.
Once they’re in, the schedule and any shared photos stay synced and are easy to look back on.