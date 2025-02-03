ADAY is a calendar app that connects your plans, photos, and the people you spend time with. Add a plan, and your photos from that day are automatically linked. You can share events and photos with others, search by who you met, and even customize titles and emojis in shared plans. ADAY is simple, ad-free, and designed for easy reflection — now with photo sharing, participant search, and more in ADAY 3. Available in 🇯🇵 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 🇰🇷 🇩🇰.