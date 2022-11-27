Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Zzan
Ranked #4 for today
Zzan
Easiest way to send gifts online
Visit
Upvote 65
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Send gifts instantly to your friends without asking for their address. Zzan simplified the online gifting process to 3 easy steps: select a gift, purchase and send the gift through any messaging channel of your choice!
Launched in
User Experience
,
E-Commerce
,
Tech
by
Zzan
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
Zzan
Easiest way to send gifts online
0
reviews
67
followers
Follow for updates
Zzan by
Zzan
was hunted by
Arthur Hwang
in
User Experience
,
E-Commerce
,
Tech
. Made by
Arthur Hwang
,
Lucia Woo
and
Minseo Kim
. Featured on November 28th, 2022.
Zzan
is not rated yet. This is Zzan's first launch.
Upvotes
65
Comments
17
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#4
Report