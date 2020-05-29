Deals
Zynn
Zynn
Ultimate platform for short-form videos
Android
iPhone
+ 1
Zynn is the ultimate platform for short-form videos where you can discover and create your favorite content. Our goal is to spark your creativity, as well as bring you unique rewards and benefits.
14 minutes ago
The Rise of New Short-Form Video App Zynn Could Spell Trouble for TikTok
There's a new, Chinese-owned, short-form video app on the rise, with TikTok-like Zynn hitting the top of the US App Store charts this week. As you can see from these images, Zynn looks very much like TikTok, with almost identical visual style, and features like effects and video editing tools.
