Hi guys, Let's be honest, you take many photos but don't do anything with 99% of them. Your friends do that too. And yet, this huge amount of photos contains so much emotion, all lost in the depth of our phones. We've been on a mission to use these photos from the past in a social app for the past 3 years. Zyl is now the closest thing to a social network built on your photo gallery and your friends' ones. We understood the weakness of camera roll ⇒ we have too many photos and it's impossible to go in the past manually. Big photo utility apps out there try to bring back memories to their users but we felt there was too much friction in reliving and sharing these memories (often limited to anniversaries). So we spent more than 2 years working on our tech stack that is now able to score the level of emotion your photos can provide to you and your friends in the present. One of our main challenges was to embed our deep learning models on-device to protect our users's privacy. Each day, Zyl selects ONE of your best memories and shows it to you through a gorgeous story. And then, it's where the magic happens: you share it with your friends that were part of this moment and they can react or complete the story with their own photos, in a fun and very engaging experience. At the end, Zyl aims to build the social graph of your memories, being the quickest access to your history and the one you lived with the people you care about. Looking forward hearing from you all. Ask us anything
Hey guys! How exactly is this different from tools already available in Google Photos and iOS Photos?
Hey @vjekoskarica, Apple Photos and Google photos are utily app, we strongly differentiate ourself building a social app with interactions between users around their memories. They are working on this memories subject, but they see it as a feature of a bigger product, we see this feature as a whole social product. And about the tech, we differentiate with emotional deep learning approaches and have more design freedom.
@vjekoskarica @mathieuspiry I don't know about Google Photos, but iOS Photos has shared albums, likes, comments and notifications. How is that not "social"?
