Zuzu’s Gmail Add-On brings the knowledge to you. When you get an email from a customer, the Zuzu side panel will give you content recommendations based on customer questions.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jai KumarMakerHiring@jai_kumar1 · BITSian, Product and Tech
Empower your Sales, Support and Marketing team to Close More deals, Resolve More tickets and much more. Zuzu’s Gmail Add-On brings the knowledge to you. When you get an email from a customer, the Zuzu side panel will give you content recommendations based on customer questions. You can try the add-on free for 15 days. We are also offering upto 50% discount on each plan to our Early adopters. Do reach out to jai@zuzu.ai or visit https://zuzu.ai for more info.
Upvote Share·