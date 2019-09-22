Discussion
Fabian Kutschera
I noticed that I oftentimes forgot to read the cool articles which my friends had sent me on Whatsapp or Facebook - although I really wanted to read them. So I did some user research and noticed that many others actually have exactly the same problem. There are obviously Pocket and other read-later apps, but those are focussing purely on your own reading list, and I also do not find them very engaging to actually read what you have saved. The quick read functionality idea was born when people told me that they sometimes do like to know what a story is about, but not in full depth. I would love to hear your thoughts and suggestions!
The product is currently in BETA, use the invitation code PRODUCTHUNT to signup
