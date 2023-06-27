Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Zust QR
Zust QR
AI-generated artistic QR codes
Visit
Upvote 28
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Zust QR leverages AI to create beautiful and artistic QR codes. Write a prompt or upload a reference image, and your QR will be generated. It's that simple...
Launched in
Branding
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
Zust QR
iAsk Ai
Ad
An AI search engine that answers any questions
About this launch
Zust QR
AI-Generated artistic QR codes
1
review
27
followers
Follow for updates
Zust QR by
Zust QR
was hunted by
shubham agarwal
in
Branding
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
shubham agarwal
and
Saquib Alam
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
Zust QR
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Zust QR's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report