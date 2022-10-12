Products
Home
→
Product
→
Zurau
Ranked #16 for today
Zurau
Open Source analytics web app to visualize key Kafka metrics
Free
Stats
Zurau is an open source app perfect for monitoring Kafka clusters and keeping your team up to date on its health, with built in slack notifications if those metrics go out of range.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
+2 by
Zurau
About this launch
Zurau
Open Source analytics web app to visualize key Kafka metrics
Zurau by
Zurau
was hunted by
Dipen Nagpal
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Dipen Nagpal
,
Juan Kang
and
Nicholas Echevarria
. Featured on October 13th, 2022.
Zurau
is not rated yet. This is Zurau's first launch.
