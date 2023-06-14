Products
Zumma
Manage your finances and get rewards for saving - AI powered
✨ Starting in Mexico and Latin America, Zumma is the personal finance platform that with AI helps you make better financial decisions. Zumma offers a personal finance and investment platform that gives you recommendations, advice and rewards.
Launched in
Fintech
Artificial Intelligence
by
Zumma
About this launch
Zumma
The fun and effective way of managing your finances
Zumma by
Zumma
was hunted by
Carlos
in
Fintech
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Carlos
. Featured on June 15th, 2023.
Zumma
is not rated yet. This is Zumma's first launch.
