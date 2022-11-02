Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Zumer Protocol
Zumer Protocol
Permissionless NFT-backed lending platform
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Zumer Protocol is a liquidity protocol with a novel credit and liquidity risk management mechanism to allow permissionless loan origination for NFT assets by segregating different risks to different liquidity providers.
Launched in
Web3
,
DeFi
,
NFT
by
Zumer Protocol
Lemon.io
Ad
Vetted devs, light rates — and your startup will take off!
About this launch
Zumer Protocol
Permissionless NFT-backed lending platform
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Zumer Protocol by
Zumer Protocol
was hunted by
Sy Chan
in
Web3
,
DeFi
,
NFT
. Made by
Sy Chan
,
ZZM
and
Jimmy Wei
. Featured on November 2nd, 2022.
Zumer Protocol
is not rated yet. This is Zumer Protocol's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
2
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#118
Report