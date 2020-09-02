Deals
ZTE Axon 20 5G
ZTE Axon 20 5G
The world’s first under-display camera smartphone
Android
Hardware
The ZTE Axon 20 5G is the world’s first under-display camera, powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6 or 8GB of RAM, a 64 megapixel camera, and a 4,220mAh battery.
7 hours ago
ZTE unveils world's first under-display camera smartphone Axon 20 5G
The industry's first true full display, reaching professional cinematic color standards is matched with DTS:X Ultra 3D sound for full-on entertainment. 01 September 2020, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has unveiled ZTE Axon 20 5G, the world's first under-display camera smartphone, delivering the industry's first true full display.
ZTE announces world's first phone with an under-display selfie camera
After teasing for a while, ZTE has followed through on its promise to launch the world's first commercial smartphone with a selfie camera embedded in the display. The Axon 20 5G turns out to be a fairly mid-range device, aside from its headline feature.
