Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Ztalk.ai
Ztalk.ai
Real-time voice translation
Visit
Upvote 60
Break language barriers in video calls with AI-powered real-time translation
Free
Launch tags:
Languages
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Audio
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Ztalk.ai
Real-time voice translation for video calls
Follow
60
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Ztalk.ai by
Ztalk.ai
was hunted by
Kshitij Dixit
in
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
. Made by
Kshitij Dixit
. Featured on April 28th, 2025.
Ztalk.ai
is not rated yet. This is Ztalk.ai's first launch.