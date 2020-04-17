Home
zRate Hulu & Disney Plus
zRate Hulu & Disney Plus
Auto-add IMDB Ratings & Show Info Under Each Show Card 🍿
Chrome Extensions
Video Streaming
Add zRate to your browser and you will be able to see useful show/movie information such as plot, main cast, year, and ratings IMDB, Rotten Tomatoes, Metacritic under each show card. Information displayed can easily be customized!
