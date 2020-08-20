Zorro by Cloakist

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Alex Furman
Maker
Hey guys! We're building Cloakist to let you put any public site at your own custom domain, with your own branding on each page. We're doing this because a surprising number of big platforms don't allow you to add custom domains or branding. This is a real problem for any business that cares about customer perception, brand integrity and SEO. We noticed a tonne of people complaining about this, so we built Cloakist. Here are the main features of Cloakist: - Put any public site behind your own custom domain — turn BigSaaSPlatform.com/xyz/YourCompany into YourCompany.com. ✅ - Add your own branding to each page — for example, replace third party logos on a page with your own logo. ✅ Here are some example use cases, based on how our early customers are using Cloakist: - Cloak your product's public Confluence knowledge base — e.g. https://wiki.cloak.ist instead of https://cloak.ist/cloakist.atlas.... 📚 - Cloak your product's Airtable onboarding form — e.g. https://start.anyform.co instead of https://airtable.com/shrY1K4H57m.... 📝 - Cloak a customer-facing ClickUp document — e.g. https://doc.cloak.ist instead of https://doc.clickup.com/p/h/2exm.... 📋 We're excited to hear which platforms or public sites you need Cloakist for! 🔥
Upvote (1)Share
Awesome!!
UpvoteShare