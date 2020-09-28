discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Rathod Mahendra
MakerProduct man
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 First off, a special thank you for providing such a beautiful platform to market individual's products and ideas. 🙏 Zoop enables you to deploy a site right from the comfort of the command line. We enable developers to publish wonderful things. Deploy anything in six keystrokes. With zoop, you deploy your site, configure the rewrites, redirects, and header rules using config files. It's a Static web publishing for Front-End Developers. There are a couple of features in the pipe. Just to list out those. 1 Custom domains 2 Backend (NodeJS) hosting 3 Git/BitBucket/Gitlab Integration 4 Serverless CI/CD 5 Slack notifications Go ahead tear it down🧨 and let us know what you think. Thanks, Your friends at Zoop 🥰
