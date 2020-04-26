ZoomRoulette.io

  1. Home
ChatRoulette for Zoom - Up to 1k participants & 10k viewers!

Social Distancing got you down? Realizing you’re not as Anti-Social as you thought you were? Zoom has taken off, so I wanted to make a place where you can meet new people, make friends, and communicate on interesting topics.
Discussion
2 Reviews5.0/5
Thomas Mester
Thomas Mester
Can't wait to see some D.
Ahmet Emre Ceyhan
Ahmet Emre Ceyhan
Hey maker, it seems like an awesome basic product. The problem is I am the only one use I think. Waiting at tech channel for 10 minutes but no one come
Dmitry Semiriazhko
Dmitry Semiriazhko
Maker
@aecceyhan Hi, yes there really was no people in the room. To be honest, we did not plan to launch today. This happened by mistake. And now we are trying to fix the situation.🤣 Please try again there is 2 people there now!
