ZoomRoulette.io

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Thomas Mester
Can't wait to see some D.
Upvote (4)Share
Hey maker, it seems like an awesome basic product. The problem is I am the only one use I think. Waiting at tech channel for 10 minutes but no one come
UpvoteShare
Maker
@aecceyhan Hi, yes there really was no people in the room. To be honest, we did not plan to launch today. This happened by mistake. And now we are trying to fix the situation.🤣 Please try again there is 2 people there now!
Upvote (1)Share